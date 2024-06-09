Labour councillor Terry O'Brien has taken the second seat in the seven-seater Tralee Local Electoral Area after the third count.

He's been returned to Kerry County Council and will join Cllr Mikey Sheehy of Fianna Fáil who was elected in the first count.

Count 3 involved the distribution of the votes of eliminated candidates Labour's Ben Slimm (211) and Ame Abdurahman (27) who's an Independent.

Advertisement

Their combined vote of 228 resulted unsurprisingly in Terry O'Brien receiving 84 votes, bringing him to 1,721, and surpassing the quota of 1,688.

Sinn Féin councillor Deirdre Ferris looks set to win the third seat here - she received 20 votes in the third count, bringing her to 1,612.

Independent councillor Sam Locke received nine votes, his support now stands at 1,097.

Advertisement

Sinn Féin candidate Paul Daly picked up 12 votes in the third count, bringing him to 1,073.

The second Fianna Fail candidate Anne O'Sullivan also picked up 12 more votes; she's now at 934.

Angie Baily, Fine Gael + 19 = 860

Advertisement

Thomas McEllistrim, Independent + 6 = 810

Cllr Cathal Foley, Sinn Féin + 5 = 735

Sinead Donnelly, Fine Gael +9 = 722

Advertisement

Anluan Dunne, Greens +15 = 680

Mistura Oyebanji, Social Democrats + 24 = 456

Jacob Sweeney, National Party + 3 = 401

Advertisement

Paddy Kevane, Sinn Féin + 7 = 377

Eddie O'Grady, Irish People + 1 = 324

Because Terry O'Brien's 33 surplus votes can't affect the outcome of the count, the deputy returning officer has eliminated the candidate left in the field with the fewest of the counts - Eddie O'Grady.

The vote of the Irish People candidate will be distributed in the fourth count.