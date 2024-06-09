Fianna Fáil's Mikey Sheehy elected on first count in Tralee LEA

The first count is in in the Tralee Local Electoral Area.

Cllr Mikey Sheehy has been elected, topping the poll with 15.66% of first preferences, at 2,114 votes.

With 17 candidates in the running, and a 51.73% turnout, the quota for the seven seat constituency was set at 1,688. Four of the five outgoing councillors running for re-election make up the top four recipients of first preferences. Transfers will play a major roll in determining the what the final outlook for Tralee LEA will be. The result of the first count show candidates received the following first preferences: Cllr Mikey Sheehy, Fianna Fáil, 2114, (15.66%) Cllr Deirdre Ferris, Sinn Féin, 1560, (11.55%) Cllr Terry O'Brien, Labour Party, 1537 (11.38%) Cllr Sam Locke, Independent, 1057 (7.83%) Paul Daly, Sinn Féin, 1046 (7.75%) Anne O'Sullivan, Fianna Fáil, 819 (6.07%) Angie Baily, Fine Gael, 806 (5.97%) Thomas McEllistrim, Independent, 774 (5.73%) Cllr Cathal Foley, Sinn Féin, 714 (5.29%) Sinéad Donnelly, Fine Gael, 688 (5.10%) Anluan Dunne, Green Party, 651 (4.82%) Mistura Oyebanji, Social Democrats, 427 (3.16%) Jacob Sweeney, National Party, 393 (2.91%) Paddy Kevane, Sinn Féin, 366 (2.71%) Eddie O'Grady, Irish People Party, 321 (2.38%) Ben Slimm, Labour Party, 202 (1.50%) Ame Abdurahman, Independent, 27 (0.20%)