Fianna Fáil's Mikey Sheehy elected on first count in Tralee LEA

Jun 9, 2024 12:38 By radiokerrynews
The first count is in in the Tralee Local Electoral Area.

Cllr Mikey Sheehy has been elected, topping the poll with 15.66% of first preferences, at 2,114 votes.

With 17 candidates in the running, and a 51.73% turnout, the quota for the seven seat constituency was set at 1,688.

Four of the five outgoing councillors running for re-election make up the top four recipients  of first preferences.

Transfers will play a major roll in determining the what the final outlook for Tralee LEA will be.

 

The result of the first count show candidates received the following first preferences:

Cllr Mikey Sheehy, Fianna Fáil, 2114, (15.66%)

Cllr Deirdre Ferris, Sinn Féin, 1560, (11.55%)

Cllr Terry O'Brien, Labour Party, 1537 (11.38%)

Cllr Sam Locke, Independent, 1057 (7.83%)

Paul Daly, Sinn Féin, 1046 (7.75%)

Anne O'Sullivan, Fianna Fáil, 819 (6.07%)

Angie Baily, Fine Gael, 806 (5.97%)

Thomas McEllistrim, Independent, 774 (5.73%)

Cllr Cathal Foley, Sinn Féin, 714 (5.29%)

Sinéad Donnelly, Fine Gael, 688 (5.10%)

Anluan Dunne, Green Party, 651 (4.82%)

Mistura Oyebanji, Social Democrats, 427 (3.16%)

Jacob Sweeney, National Party, 393 (2.91%)

Paddy Kevane, Sinn Féin, 366 (2.71%)

Eddie O'Grady, Irish People Party, 321 (2.38%)

Ben Slimm, Labour Party, 202 (1.50%)

Ame Abdurahman, Independent, 27 (0.20%)

