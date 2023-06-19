Fianna Fáil’s Johnnie Wall is new Mayor of Tralee Municipal District

Fianna Fáil councillor Johnnie Wall is the new Mayor of the Tralee Municipal District, after being elected unopposed at the AGM earlier.

He was proposed by outgoing mayor and party colleague, Mikey Sheehy, and seconded by Fine Gael councillor Jim Finucane.

Labour councillor Terry O'Brien was elected Deputy Mayor.

Advertisement

Johnnie Wall was co-opted to Kerry County Council in 2020 on Norma Foley’s election to the Dáil.

He was first elected to the then Tralee Urban Council in 1985, and this is his seventh time being a mayor, and will be his final one, as he’s set to retire at next year’s local elections.

He has a number of priorities for the year ahead, including the covering of Tralee Square, which he feels will be a game changer.

Advertisement