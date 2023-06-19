Advertisement
Fianna Fáil’s Johnnie Wall is new Mayor of Tralee Municipal District

Jun 19, 2023 13:06 By radiokerrynews
Fianna Fáil's Johnnie Wall is new Mayor of Tralee Municipal District
Johnnie Wall, elected Mayor of Tralee June 2023. Photo: Domnick Walsh EYE FOCUS LTD
Fianna Fáil councillor Johnnie Wall is the new Mayor of the Tralee Municipal District, after being elected unopposed at the AGM earlier.

He was proposed by outgoing mayor and party colleague, Mikey Sheehy, and seconded by Fine Gael councillor Jim Finucane.

Labour councillor Terry O'Brien was elected Deputy Mayor.

Johnnie Wall was co-opted to Kerry County Council in 2020 on Norma Foley’s election to the Dáil.

He was first elected to the then Tralee Urban Council in 1985, and this is his seventh time being a mayor, and will be his final one, as he’s set to retire at next year’s local elections.

He has a number of priorities for the year ahead, including the covering of Tralee Square, which he feels will be a game changer.

