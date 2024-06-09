Two candidates eliminated in second count of Tralee LEA

Count two in the Tralee LEA brought the distribution of newly elected poll-topper Mikey Sheehy of Fianna Fáil's 426 surplus votes.
As no one surpassed the quota (1688) meaning no one was elected in the second count, the two candidates with the fewest votes were eliminated.
Independent candidate Ame Abdurahman, who received 27 votes and no transfers from Clly Sheehy, and the Labour Party's Ben Slimm on 211 votes, have been eliminated.
The third count will see their votes distributed.
Cllr Terry O'Brien is closest needing just 51 more votes to reach the quota.
The result of the second count is as follows:
Terry O'Brien (Labour Party), +100 = 1637
Deirdre Ferris, Sinn Féin, +32 = 1592
Sam Locke, Independent, +31 = 1088
Paul Daly, Sinn Féin, +15 = 1061
Anne O'Sullivan, Fianna Fáil, +103 = 922
Angie Baily, Fine Gael, +35 = 841
Thomas McEllistrim, Independent, +30 = 804
Cathal Foley, Sinn Féin, +16 = 730
Sinéad Donnelly, Fine Gael, +25 = 713
Anluan Dunne, Green Party, +14 = 665
Mistura Oyebanji, Social Democrats, +5 = 432
Jacob Sweeney, National Party, +5 = 398
Paddy Kevane , Sinn Féin, +4 = 370
Eddie O'Grady, Irish People Party, +2 = 323
Ben Slimm, Labour Party, +9 = 211
Ame Abdurahman, Independent, +0 = 27