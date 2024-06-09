Two candidates eliminated in second count of Tralee LEA

Count two in the Tralee LEA brought the distribution of newly elected poll-topper Mikey Sheehy of Fianna Fáil's 426 surplus votes.

As no one surpassed the quota (1688) meaning no one was elected in the second count, the two candidates with the fewest votes were eliminated.

Independent candidate Ame Abdurahman, who received 27 votes and no transfers from Clly Sheehy, and the Labour Party's Ben Slimm on 211 votes, have been eliminated.

The third count will see their votes distributed.

Cllr Terry O'Brien is closest needing just 51 more votes to reach the quota.

The result of the second count is as follows:

Terry O'Brien (Labour Party), +100 = 1637

Deirdre Ferris, Sinn Féin, +32 = 1592

Sam Locke, Independent, +31 = 1088

Paul Daly, Sinn Féin, +15 = 1061

Anne O'Sullivan, Fianna Fáil, +103 = 922

Angie Baily, Fine Gael, +35 = 841

Thomas McEllistrim, Independent, +30 = 804

Cathal Foley, Sinn Féin, +16 = 730

Sinéad Donnelly, Fine Gael, +25 = 713

Anluan Dunne, Green Party, +14 = 665

Mistura Oyebanji, Social Democrats, +5 = 432

Jacob Sweeney, National Party, +5 = 398

Paddy Kevane , Sinn Féin, +4 = 370

Eddie O'Grady, Irish People Party, +2 = 323

Ben Slimm, Labour Party, +9 = 211

Ame Abdurahman, Independent, +0 = 27