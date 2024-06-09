Advertisement
Sport

Kenya Education Project Soccer Tournament a huge success

Jun 9, 2024 15:23 By radiokerrysport
Kenya Education Project Soccer Tournament a huge success
Share this article

A soccer tournament organised by St Brendan's Park FC in aid of the Kenya Education Project has proven a huge success.

Up to nearly a thousand spectators came to Christy Leahy Park on Saturday where 32 teams from 14 clubs participated in the Under 10 tournament.

Eddie Sheehy and Triona Sheehy from the Kenya Education Project attended the tournament.

Advertisement

Park FC’s Ed O’Regan was on hand to present the trophies and medals to all the finalists.

Pike Rovers FC won the Cup Final, defeating Killarney Athletic 2-0 in the decider.

ODFD Academy of Limerick, beat Summerville Rovers 1-0 in the Bowl Final, in a close tie.

Advertisement

It was an all-Park final in the Shield, where Park D defeated Park B in a penalty shootout.

It was Aisling Annacotty AFC Green who won the Plate Final, winning 1-0 against Lough Derg.

The Tralee club would like to thank the Kerry schoolboys and girls soccer league and Irish Soccer Referees Society Kerry for their 'amazing' support.

Advertisement

They also wished to thank the volunteers at Christy Leahy Park, whose brilliant help made for a great day of soccer in the Kingdom.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Community Games National Finals Review
Advertisement
County Senior Hurling Championship Preview
Victory for Gallagher and McCarthy in Rally
Advertisement

Recommended

Johnny Healy Rae responds to Green Party comments following election
Sinn Féin councillor Deirdre Ferris elected to Tralee LEA after fifth count
Victory for Gallagher and McCarthy in Rally
Michael Foley re-elected to Listowel LEA in count 2
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus