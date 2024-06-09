Kenya Education Project Soccer Tournament a huge success

A soccer tournament organised by St Brendan's Park FC in aid of the Kenya Education Project has proven a huge success.

Up to nearly a thousand spectators came to Christy Leahy Park on Saturday where 32 teams from 14 clubs participated in the Under 10 tournament.

Eddie Sheehy and Triona Sheehy from the Kenya Education Project attended the tournament.

Advertisement

Park FC’s Ed O’Regan was on hand to present the trophies and medals to all the finalists.

Pike Rovers FC won the Cup Final, defeating Killarney Athletic 2-0 in the decider.

ODFD Academy of Limerick, beat Summerville Rovers 1-0 in the Bowl Final, in a close tie.

Advertisement

It was an all-Park final in the Shield, where Park D defeated Park B in a penalty shootout.

It was Aisling Annacotty AFC Green who won the Plate Final, winning 1-0 against Lough Derg.

The Tralee club would like to thank the Kerry schoolboys and girls soccer league and Irish Soccer Referees Society Kerry for their 'amazing' support.

Advertisement

They also wished to thank the volunteers at Christy Leahy Park, whose brilliant help made for a great day of soccer in the Kingdom.