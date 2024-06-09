Mike Kennelly and Liam “Speedy” Nolan elected to Listowel LEA on first count

Two candidates have been elected in the first count of the Listowel Electoral Area in the local elections.

Fine Gael’s Mike Kennelly topped the poll with 2,301 first preference votes to be re-elected into the LEA.

First time candidate Liam “Speedy” Nolan was elected with 2,223 first preference votes.

The Moyvane publican, who was endorsed by the Healy-Rae’s surpassed the 2,095 quota by 128 votes.

Mike Kennelly’s surplus of 296 votes will now be distributed and counted.

His party colleague, Michael Foley ranked third in the voting at 2,042 votes.

First time candidate, Michael Leane of Fianna Fáil is next on 1,766 votes, followed by Sinn Féin councillor Tom Barry on 1,685 votes; Fianna Fáil councillor Jimmy Moloney on 1,371 votes.

First time candidate, Marion Falvey O’Sullivan of Sinn Féin received 1,292 first preference votes, followed by Sonny Foran of Aontú on 845 votes.

Sinn Féin’s Thomas Harrington received 446 first preference votes; Independent John O’Sullivan received 414 votes; the Green Party’s Oonagh Comerford received 165 votes and the Party for Animal Welfare’s Rosemarie Smith got 110 votes.