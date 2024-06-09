Two seats filled in Killarney LEA

Independent councillor Maura Healy-Rae has been elected to the Killarney Local Electoral Area.

She’s topped the poll in the LEA with 3,385 first preference votes, exceeding the quote of 1,785.

Maura Healy-Rae has become the first candidate elected to the Killarney MD, retaining her seat on Kerry County Council.

Advertisement

Martin Grady has also been elected in the Killarney Local Electoral Area.

He received 2,053 first preference votes, exceeding the quota of 1,785.

He was co-opted on the council in 2023, when his father Donal Grady retired.

Advertisement

1st count results:

Abdul Kadir, Kamaruzzaman (Non-Party) - 184

Advertisement

Cronin, Brendan (Non-Party) - 1,423

Grady, Martin (Non-Party) - 2,053

Griffin, Diarmaid (Green Party) - 329

Advertisement

Healy, Dermot (Fine Gael) - 653

Healy-Rae, Maura (Non-Party) - 3,385

Kelleher, Niall (Fianna Fáil) - 1,307

Advertisement

Kenneally, Caroline (Sinn Féin) - 248

Krasnenkova, Natalia (Non-Party) - 146

Leen, William (Non-Party) - 20

Mahmud, Iqbal (Non-Party) - 304

McGuckin, Diarmuid (Non-Party) - 12

Moloney, Marie (Labour) - 1,044

O’Callaghan, Niall Botty (Non-Party) - 1,156

O’Connor, Alan (The Irish People) - 101

O’Donoghue, John (Kerry Independent Alliance) - 1,574

Switzer, Damien (Sinn Féin) - 339