Two seats filled in Killarney LEA

Independent councillor Maura Healy-Rae has been elected to the Killarney Local Electoral Area.
She’s topped the poll in the LEA with 3,385 first preference votes, exceeding the quote of 1,785.
Maura Healy-Rae has become the first candidate elected to the Killarney MD, retaining her seat on Kerry County Council.
Martin Grady has also been elected in the Killarney Local Electoral Area.
He received 2,053 first preference votes, exceeding the quota of 1,785.
He was co-opted on the council in 2023, when his father Donal Grady retired.
1st count results:
Abdul Kadir, Kamaruzzaman (Non-Party) - 184
Cronin, Brendan (Non-Party) - 1,423
Grady, Martin (Non-Party) - 2,053
Griffin, Diarmaid (Green Party) - 329
Healy, Dermot (Fine Gael) - 653
Healy-Rae, Maura (Non-Party) - 3,385
Kelleher, Niall (Fianna Fáil) - 1,307
Kenneally, Caroline (Sinn Féin) - 248
Krasnenkova, Natalia (Non-Party) - 146
Leen, William (Non-Party) - 20
Mahmud, Iqbal (Non-Party) - 304
McGuckin, Diarmuid (Non-Party) - 12
Moloney, Marie (Labour) - 1,044
O’Callaghan, Niall Botty (Non-Party) - 1,156
O’Connor, Alan (The Irish People) - 101
O’Donoghue, John (Kerry Independent Alliance) - 1,574
Switzer, Damien (Sinn Féin) - 339