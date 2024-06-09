Advertisement
Two seats filled in Killarney LEA

Jun 9, 2024 16:13 By radiokerrynews
Two seats filled in Killarney LEA
Cllr Maura Healy-Rae (Non-Party) Killarney area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail : [email protected] Web Site : www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©
Independent councillor Maura Healy-Rae has been elected to the Killarney Local Electoral Area.

She’s topped the poll in the LEA with 3,385 first preference votes, exceeding the quote of 1,785.

Maura Healy-Rae has become the first candidate elected to the Killarney MD, retaining her seat on Kerry County Council.

Martin Grady has also been elected in the Killarney Local Electoral Area.

He received 2,053 first preference votes, exceeding the quota of 1,785.

He was co-opted on the council in 2023, when his father Donal Grady retired.

1st count results:

Abdul Kadir, Kamaruzzaman (Non-Party) - 184

Cronin, Brendan (Non-Party) - 1,423

Grady, Martin (Non-Party) - 2,053

Griffin, Diarmaid (Green Party) - 329

Healy, Dermot (Fine Gael) - 653

Healy-Rae, Maura (Non-Party) - 3,385

Kelleher, Niall (Fianna Fáil) - 1,307

Kenneally, Caroline (Sinn Féin) - 248

Krasnenkova, Natalia (Non-Party) - 146

Leen, William (Non-Party) - 20

Mahmud, Iqbal (Non-Party) - 304

McGuckin, Diarmuid (Non-Party) - 12

Moloney, Marie (Labour) - 1,044

O’Callaghan, Niall Botty (Non-Party) - 1,156

O’Connor, Alan (The Irish People) - 101

O’Donoghue, John (Kerry Independent Alliance) - 1,574

Switzer, Damien (Sinn Féin) - 339

