Liam Dillon, Dromerin Bridge, Listowel and Birmingham died on the 9th of March peacefully in the wonderful care of the palliative care team at University Hospital Kerry. Beloved son of Clare and Patrick and much-loved partner of Sara.
Sadly missed by his heartbroken daughters, sons, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, and a wide circle of friends at home and in Birmingham.
Reposing in Gleasure's Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on Monday 11th March from 5pm - 7pm. Liam's funeral cortege will arrive at St Mary's Church, Listowel on Tuesday 12th at 11.15 am for an 11.30 am mass. Burial afterwards in St Michael's Cemetery, Listowel.
House strictly private. Families flowers only, donations if desired to Palliative Care UHK or care of Reidy's Funeral Director's, Lisselton.
