Leonora Scanlon née Doyle of Clogher, Ballymacelligott, Tralee and formerly Tullig, Beaufort
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday from 6 to 7.30 pm.
Funeral arriving to St. Brendan’s Church, Clogher on Saturday morning where the Requiem Mass for Leonora Scanlon née Doyle will be celebrated at 11 am.
Interment afterwards in Clogher cemetery.
Advertisement
Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K., or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
Recommended
Moyvane Community Development Plan 2024-2029 being launched tomorrow eveningFeb 29, 2024 13:20
Tralee councillor calls for housing ambition to back up Astellas investmentFeb 29, 2024 13:16
Kenmare selected for investment to revitalise town centreFeb 29, 2024 13:18
Carbery Injured In Training As Munster Take On ZebreFeb 29, 2024 12:32
Sinn Féin health spokesperson says GPs in rural areas including South Kerry should be paid moreFeb 29, 2024 13:16