Leonora Scanlon née Doyle of Clogher, Ballymacelligott, Tralee and formerly Tullig, Beaufort

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday from 6 to 7.30 pm.

Funeral arriving to St. Brendan’s Church, Clogher on Saturday morning where the Requiem Mass for Leonora Scanlon née Doyle will be celebrated at 11 am.

Interment afterwards in Clogher cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K., or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.