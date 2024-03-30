The death has occurred of Leo Finn, Kiltiernan, Kilcolgan, Galway / Kinvara, Galway.
Leo Finn, Kiltiernan, Kilcolgan and formerly of Main Street, Kinvara. Co. Galway, passed away suddenly at his home on March 28th 2024.
Predeceased by his parents Kate & Paddy. Beloved husband of Teresa (née Scanlon) and loving father to Alan, Karina, and Aidan. Sadly missed by his son-in-law Paul, daughters-in-law Edel and Ann, by his adored grandchildren Eli, Ethan, Alex and Noah, all his relatives, neighbours and friends.
May he rest in Peace
House private by request.
Reposing at The Corless Funeral Home, Kinvara H91 R25K this Sunday evening, the 31st of March, from 5pm, with removal at 7.30 pm to St. Colman’s Church, Kinvara.
Requiem Mass will be held for Leo in St. Colman’s Church, Kinvara H91 CX97 on Monday, the 1st of April, at 12 noon. Interment after in Mount Cross Cemetery.
Mass can be viewed at The Ballinderreen and Kinvara Facebook page.
Family flowers only by request, donations, if desired, to CROI at https://croi.ie/donate/
All enquiries please to Corless Funeral Services, Kinvara on 086 2645707.
Leo’s family deeply appreciate your kindness, loyalty, love and support at this time. A special word of thanks to our wonderful family, neighbours and friends for all they have done to help us in these difficult days.
