Lena O’Connor née Costelloe of Adderville, Ballybeggan and formerly St. Brendan’s Park, Tralee and Addergowan, Ballyduff; died peacefully on 18th January 2023, beloved wife of Tom and dear mother of Liz, Ed, Mike, Paschal, Cormac and sister of the late John, Michael and Denis.

Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren Davy, Helena, Caitlin, Aileen, Deirdre, Aoife, Thomas, Ciara, Faye and Dan, great-grandchildren, sisters Mary and Hannah, brothers Leo, Jim and Dan, brother-in-law Florrie, sister-in-law Vourneen, daughters-in-law Maura,Pauline and Polly, son-in-law Dermot, Davy and Helena’s father David Hanbidge, nephews, nieces, relatives neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday 20th January from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Saturday morning at 11:30 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for Lena will be celebrated at 12 noon (streamed on www.stjohns.ie ). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Rest in Peace