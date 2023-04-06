KYLE CORKERY, KEELNABRACK LOWER, GLENBEIGH &

COLORADO, USA.

Kyle passed away in Colorado on March 26th 2023

Beloved son of Michael & Mary, dear brother of Blaine and loving father of Charley.

Forever loved and missed by his heartbroken parents, brother Blaine, daughter Charley and her mother Nicole, his partner Ali, uncles Michael, Andrew & Patrick, aunts Joan, Ina, Patricia, Margaret & Anne, cousins, neighbours & many friends in Ireland & the United States.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis

~

Reposing Saturday evening (April 8th) at Flynn's Funeral Home, Killorglin, from 5pm - 8pm.

Funeral arriving Monday morning (April 10th) to St. James' Church, Glenbeigh, for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Ballinakilla Cemetery, Glenbeigh.

Mass will be live streamed on

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-james-church-glenbeigh