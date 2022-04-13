Kieran Byrne of Ballyrehan, Lixnaw and Limerick.
Beloved son of Seamus and the late Rita and dear brother of John, Elaine, Gerald and Sharon. Sadly missed by his loving family, brothers-in-law Peter & Alan, sister-in-law Alison, aunts, nephews Evan & Josh, niece Mycheala, cousins, relatives, close neighbours and many friends.
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, on Friday (15th April) from 3 pm to 4.30 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Michael’s Church, Lixnaw on Saturday morning at 10.30 am where the Liturgy of The Word will be celebrated at 11.00 a.m. (streamed on https://churchcamlive.com/lixnaw-parish-live-stream/
Interment afterwards in Dysert Cemetery, Lixnaw.
Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to www.diabetes.ie or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
Recommended
Man charged with dangerous driving causing serious bodily harm in KerryApr 13, 2022 08:04
One-way system to be trialed on one of the county's most popular tourist routes.Apr 13, 2022 13:04
Tralee chef first in the world to achieve prestigious green certificateApr 13, 2022 13:04
NEWKD to purchase former Bank of Ireland building in CastleislandApr 13, 2022 13:04
Killarney family is unable to secure funding for ceiling hoist under housing grant schemeApr 13, 2022 13:04