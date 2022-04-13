Kieran Byrne of Ballyrehan, Lixnaw and Limerick.

Beloved son of Seamus and the late Rita and dear brother of John, Elaine, Gerald and Sharon. Sadly missed by his loving family, brothers-in-law Peter & Alan, sister-in-law Alison, aunts, nephews Evan & Josh, niece Mycheala, cousins, relatives, close neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, on Friday (15th April) from 3 pm to 4.30 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Michael’s Church, Lixnaw on Saturday morning at 10.30 am where the Liturgy of The Word will be celebrated at 11.00 a.m. (streamed on https://churchcamlive.com/lixnaw-parish-live-stream/

Interment afterwards in Dysert Cemetery, Lixnaw.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to www.diabetes.ie or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.