Kevin Curran, Chapeltown, Valentia Island, Co. Kerry.

Kevin passed away suddenly on December 24th at the Bon Secours Hospital Tralee. Sadly missed by his loving Wife Anne, adoring Children Rebecca, John, Denise and Darren, grandson John Daniel, Son in law Dominic and Children’s partners Aoife and Bob, Brothers Sean, Seamus, Tony and Sister Siobhan and Dog Reilly. Predeceased by Sister Kathleen, Brother Paul, Mother Teresa and Father John. Deeply mourned by the extended Curran and O’Driscoll families, and the wider community.

May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing at his family home on Valentia, V23 V528 Tuesday 27th and Wednesday 28th December 5-8pm.

Requiem Mass for Kevin will be celebrated on Thursday, 29th of December at 12:30 at the Church of St. Teresa & St. Derarca , Chapeltown. Burial after in Cíll Mhór cemetery.