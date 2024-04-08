Advertisement

Apr 8, 2024
Kay Edwards née O’Regan, St. Brendan’s Road, Tralee.

Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Wednesday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Kay will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net). Private cremation will follow.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Alzheimer Society of Ireland (www.alzheimer.ie), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Rest in Peace.

