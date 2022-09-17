Advertisement

Kathy Carey.

Sep 18, 2022 13:09 By receptionradiokerry
Kathy Carey.

Kathy Carey, Dublin & Castledrum, Castlemaine.

Reposing Monday evening at Flynn's Funeral Home Castlemaine from 6pm - 7.30pm.  Removal Tuesday morning from Flynn's Funeral Home to St. Gobnait's Church Keel for Requiem Mass at 12 noon.   Burial after in the adjoining cemetery.   Mass will be live streamed on churchmedia.tv

Family Information:

Sadly missed by Nóirín & Shane, Michael & Sophal, Mike, Mary, the family of Ned (predeceased), grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours & friends.

May She Rest in Peace

