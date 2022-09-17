Kathy Carey, Dublin & Castledrum, Castlemaine.

Reposing Monday evening at Flynn's Funeral Home Castlemaine from 6pm - 7.30pm. Removal Tuesday morning from Flynn's Funeral Home to St. Gobnait's Church Keel for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial after in the adjoining cemetery. Mass will be live streamed on churchmedia.tv

Family Information:

Sadly missed by Nóirín & Shane, Michael & Sophal, Mike, Mary, the family of Ned (predeceased), grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours & friends.

Advertisement

May She Rest in Peace