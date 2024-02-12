Kathleen Stack née McKenna, Toor, Duagh and late of Carrickroe, Co. Monaghan. Peacefully, on February 10th, 2024, at Galway Hospice. Beloved wife of the late Tony. Kathleen will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her son Stephen, daughters Julie, Deborah and Nora, grandchildren Lauren, Conor, Lexie and Ciaran, great-granddaughter Ffion, brother Patrick, sisters Anna, Liz, Eileen and Maggie, daughter-in-law Lisa, sons-in-law Paul, Tony and Carl, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, this Wednesday evening from 6.00 pm to 7.00 pm (walk through, with no handshaking). Funeral arriving to St. Brigid's Church, Duagh, on Thursday morning at 10.45 am, with the Requiem Mass for Kathleen being celebrated at 11.00 am, live-streamed on www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/duagh, followed by burial afterwards in Springmount Cemetery, Duagh.

Advertisement

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice at https://galwayhospice.ie