Kathleen Shanahan née Morrissey

Jan 15, 2023 12:01 By receptionradiokerry
Kathleen Shanahan nee Morrissey

Riverside Drive Castleisland and formerly of Cecil Street Limerick

REPOSING AT TANGNEYS FUNERAL HOME CHURCH STREET CASTLEISLAND ON MONDAY EVENING FROM 5PM TO 7PM .

REMOVAL FROM HER RESIDENCE ON TUESDAY MORNING AT 10/30AM ARRIVING TO CASTLEISLAND PARISH CHURCH FOR REQUIEM MASS AT 11AM .

BURIAL AFTERWARDS IN ST. STEPHEN'S CEMETERY MAIN STREET CASTLEISLAND .

Requiem Mass will for Kathleen Shanahan nee Morrissey will be livestreamed on Churchservices

Family flowers only, donations if desired to The Kerry Hospice or C/o Tangneys Undertakers

