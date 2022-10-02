Kathleen McCarthy (nee Dore), Clash Road, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday, October 3rd. 2022 at Milford Care Centre.
Kathleen, wife of the late Simon, mother of the late Patricia and mother-in-law of the late Debbie, is very sadly missed by her sons John and Simon, grandchildren Taylor-Anne and Robbie, all her other relatives, neighbours and friends.
Rest In Peace
Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Thursday, October 6th from 6.30 p.m. until 8.00 p.m. Requiem Mass on Friday, October 7th at 11.00 a.m. in The Church of The Assumption Abbeyfeale followed by cremation at 2.00 p.m. at Shannon Crematorium. Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the following link: www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish
Donations please, in lieu of flowers to Milford Care Centre, Limerick.
