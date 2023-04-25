Advertisement

Kathleen Hoare née O' Donoghue

Apr 26, 2023 15:04 By receptionradiokerry
Kathleen Hoare née O' Donoghue

KATHLEEN HOARE née O' DONOGHUE, UPPER TULLIG, KILLORGLIN and formerly of GLENFLESK.

Kathleen passed away peacefully at University Hospital Kerry.

Predeceased by her beloved husband John, sons Johnny & Mike, grandson Christopher & great-granddaughter Erin.

Sadly missed by her loving daughters Molly, Noreen, Mags & Kathleen, sons Roy, James & Chris, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, her dearly loved 19 grandchildren & 3 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours & many friends.

May She Rest In Peace

~

Reposing Friday evening (April 28th) at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin (V93PK66) from 6.30pm - 8pm.

Funeral arriving Saturday morning (April 29th) to St. James' Church Killorglin for Requiem Mass at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Dromavalla Cemetery.

Mass will be live streamed on

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church

Advertisement

Kathleen's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus