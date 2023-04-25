KATHLEEN HOARE née O' DONOGHUE, UPPER TULLIG, KILLORGLIN and formerly of GLENFLESK.

Kathleen passed away peacefully at University Hospital Kerry.

Predeceased by her beloved husband John, sons Johnny & Mike, grandson Christopher & great-granddaughter Erin.

Sadly missed by her loving daughters Molly, Noreen, Mags & Kathleen, sons Roy, James & Chris, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, her dearly loved 19 grandchildren & 3 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours & many friends.

May She Rest In Peace

~

Reposing Friday evening (April 28th) at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin (V93PK66) from 6.30pm - 8pm.

Funeral arriving Saturday morning (April 29th) to St. James' Church Killorglin for Requiem Mass at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Dromavalla Cemetery.

Mass will be live streamed on

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church

Kathleen's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.