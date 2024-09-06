Kathleen Flynn The Forge, Rockfield, Faha, Killarney passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family and the excellent Palliative Care Team of University Hospital Kerry.

Predeceased by her parents Patrick (Bobby) & Catherine (Kitty) and her brother Timmy. Sadly missed by her brother Paddy, sister Mary, brother-in-law Ken (O' Neill), sisters-in-law Nora Mai & Mary and her aunt Hanna. Fondly remembered by her nephews & nieces: Raymond, Kenny, Eimear, Patricia, Niall, Padraig, along with her 13 grandnieces & grandnephews, relatives, neighbours & many friends.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing Sunday evening at Flynn's Funeral Home Castlemaine from 4 - 7pm.

Funeral arriving to The Sacred Heart Church Milltown on Monday morning where the Requiem Mass for Kathleen Flynn will be celebrated at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Milltown Cemetery.

Mass will be live streamed on churchmedia.tv

Family flowers only please

Donations if desired to The Palliative Care Unit University Hospital Kerry