Kathleen Fitzell nee Mulvihill, Causeway Village, Co. Kerry and late of Dromartin, Ballyduff, Tralee and Huddersfield, England. Peacefully at University Hospital Kerry on March 30th 2024.

Predeceased by her parents John and Mary B. and her sisters Phyllis and Delia.

Dearly loved and sadly missed by her children Michael, Marie and Nicholas, grandson Conor and great- grandson, sisters and brothers, Hannah and Moira (Huddersfield), Martin (Dromartin), Nora (Limerick), Patrick (Ballincrossig) and John (Dromartin), sisters- in- law, brothers- in- law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, relatives and many friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing Tuesday 2nd April from 6.15 p.m. to 7.45 p.m. at Casey's Funeral Home Causeway followed by removal to St. John's Church Causeway . Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Kathleen on Wednesday at 1.30 p.m. https://churchmedia.tv/st-john-the-baptist-farran-hill-causeway followed by burial in St. John's Cemetery, Causeway.

