Advertisement

Kathleen Daly née Mc Gillycuddy

Feb 16, 2023 12:02 By receptionradiokerry
Kathleen Daly née Mc Gillycuddy

Kathleen Daly née Mc Gillycuddy, Farranmanagh, Milltown.

Sadly missed by her husband Jimmy, sons & daughter James, Joe, Denise & Derek, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family & friends.

Reposing tomorrow Friday (Feb 17th)  at Flynn's Funeral Home, Castlemaine from 5pm to 7pm,

followed by removal to The Sacred Heart Church, Milltown.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Saturday (Feb 18th) at 10am.

Advertisement

Burial afterwards in Milltown Cemetery

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus