Kathleen Daly née Mc Gillycuddy, Farranmanagh, Milltown.

Sadly missed by her husband Jimmy, sons & daughter James, Joe, Denise & Derek, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family & friends.

Reposing tomorrow Friday (Feb 17th) at Flynn's Funeral Home, Castlemaine from 5pm to 7pm,

followed by removal to The Sacred Heart Church, Milltown.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Saturday (Feb 18th) at 10am.

Burial afterwards in Milltown Cemetery