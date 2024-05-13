Julia McSweeney (née Fitzgerald), Upper Aughrim, Moyvane, Co. Kerry and late of Glin, Co. Limerick.
Peacefully, on May 12th, 2024, in the wonderful care of the staff of University Hospital, Kerry. Predeceased by her husband Bernard, son Eugene, brother Tom, sisters Nell Dore (Athea) and Mary. Julia will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughter Mary, son Eamon, son-in-law Jerry, grandchildren Bernard, Eugene and Diarmuid, great-grandchildren Jack, Liam, Kai and Liam Óg, nephew Pat Dore, niece Bridie Dore, extended family, neighbours and friends.
MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE
Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, this Tuesday evening, May 14th, from 5.30 pm to 7.00 pm. Funeral arriving to the Church of the Assumption, Moyvane, on Wednesday morning at 11.15 am, with the Requiem Mass for Julia being celebrated at 11.30 am, followed by burial afterwards in Ahavoher Cemetery, Moyvane,
