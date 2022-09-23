Judy Ryan (née Mulcahy)
Ardshanavooly, Killarney and late of O'Kellys Villas, Killarney
Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Sunday evening from 7.00pm to 8.30pm Requiem Mass in St Mary's Cathedral on Monday at 12 noon, burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery
Family flowers only ny request, donations if desired to Sepsis Trust or the Palliative Care Uniit, Universtiy Hospital Kerry
