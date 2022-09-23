Judy Ryan (née Mulcahy)

Advertisement

Sep 24, 2022 13:09 By receptionradiokerry
Ardshanavooly, Killarney and late of O'Kellys Villas, Killarney

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Sunday evening from 7.00pm to 8.30pm Requiem Mass in St Mary's Cathedral on Monday at 12 noon, burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery

Family flowers only ny request, donations if desired to Sepsis Trust or the Palliative Care Uniit, Universtiy Hospital Kerry

