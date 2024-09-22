Judy O'Connor nee Kerin, Caherbreagh Ballymacelligott Tralee and formerly of Callinafercy Milltown .
Peacefully on September 20th 2024 in the presence of her family under the wonderful care of the Palliative Care Team at University Hospital Kerry . Loving mother of Siobhán, Noreen, Sheila and Seamus .Predeceased by her loving husband Jim, her parents Bobby and Nora and her sister Noranne. Judy will be sadly missed by her family , Seamus's partner Nikki, nieces, nephews, cousins , grandchildren, son-in-law, all extended family, relatives, neighbours and many friends .
May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace
Reposing at her home in Caherbreagh on Sunday evening from 3pm to 5pm for family and friends .
Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home Church Street Castleisland on Monday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Removal from her residence on Tuesday morning at 9/30am arriving to St. Brendan's Church Clogher Ballymacelligott for Requiem Mass at 10am . Burial afterwards in Clogher Cemetery . The Mass will be livestreamed on the Ballymacelligott Community Alert Facebook Page
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Kerry Hospice c/o Tangney's Funeral Home Castleisland
