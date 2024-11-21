Josie (Bridget) Fallon, Scart, Knocknagoshel, passed away peacefully on 20th November 2024 in the compassionate care of the staff in Ardagh Ward, University Hospital Kerry. Predeceased by her husband, Des and her sister Eileen, her brother-in law Stephen and sister-in law Mary. Josie will be remembered with love by her family, Maura, Mairead, Sean, Stephen and Brid; her sons-in law, daughters-in law, her sister Maura (Sheehan), her grandchildren, great-grand daughter, nieces, nephews, her brother-in law Seamus, her relatives in Ireland and USA, her very kind neighbours and her wonderful friends.

May Josie Rest in Peace

Advertisement

Reposing at Leahy’s Funeral Home, Knocknagoshel Village, Friday evening, November 22nd, from 5pm to 7pm. Requiem mass for Josie will take place in St Mary's Church, Knocknagoshel on Saturday morning at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery, Knocknagoshel.