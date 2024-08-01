Advertisement

Josephine (Josie) Sayers née O'Donnell, Main Street, Annascaul. 

On the 1st of August 2024 in her 102 year, Josephine (Josie), predeceased by her husband Garrett and daughter in law Margaret. Sadly missed by her loving sons James,Garry and Martin, daughters Kay and Marian, grandchildren Stephen, Mark, Tracy and Emma, sons in law Thomas and Brian, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. R.I.P.

Reposing at the home of her son Martin at Main St., Annascaul on Sunday evening from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Remains to arrive at the Sacred Heart Church, Annascaul on Monday morning for 11am. Requiem Mass followed by interment in Ballinclár Cemetery.

