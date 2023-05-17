Josephine (Josie) O'Brien, Our Lady of Fatima Home, Tralee and late of Moyderwell, Tralee and Lissanearla, Abbeydorney, died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on 15th May 2023 at University Hospital Kerry. Predeceased by her parents Sheila and Maurice, sisters Mairead, Sheila-Marie and Etha. Sadly missed by her brother JD, sisters Ina, Theresa and Anne, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May She Rest In Peace

Funeral cortége arriving to Our Lady and St. Brendan's Church, Tralee on Saturday, 20th May 2023, at 12.30 pm where the Requiem Mass for Josephine will be celebrated at 1.00 pm (live streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net). Burial afterwards in Kyrie Eleison Cemetery, Abbeydorney. No flowers please by request. Donations, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry or care of Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee. House strictly private

Enquiries to John O'Rahilly at Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee on 066 7121119 or 0876865632.