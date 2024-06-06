Joseph (Josie) Dowd, Spunkane, Waterville, Co. Kerry died suddenly at home on Monday, June 3rd 2024. Pre-deceased by his parents Patrick & Mary, brothers John Paul & Patrick & sister Margaret. Sadly missed by his sisters Sheila & Bridie, brothers Jimmy & Brendan, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours & friends.
May Joseph (Josie) rest in peace
Reposing in Fitzgerald's Funeral Home, Waterville (V23RK24) on Friday evening (June 7th) from 6pm-7-45pm followed by removal to St Finian's Church arriving at 8pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Saturday morning (June 8th) at 11am followed by burial in the Adjoining cemetery. Requiem mass will be live-streamed.
Recommended
Frisch Returns As Munster Make 3 Changes For Quarter FinalJun 6, 2024 13:37
Killarney meeting hears opposition to 224-unit housing developmentJun 6, 2024 13:40
Castleisland LEA candidate calls for water quality testing in FarranforeJun 6, 2024 13:17
CSO figures show personal spending on goods and services increased in the first quarter of 2024Jun 6, 2024 13:27
IFA survey shows support from Kerry election candidatesJun 6, 2024 13:19