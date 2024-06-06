Joseph (Josie) Dowd, Spunkane, Waterville, Co. Kerry died suddenly at home on Monday, June 3rd 2024. Pre-deceased by his parents Patrick & Mary, brothers John Paul & Patrick & sister Margaret. Sadly missed by his sisters Sheila & Bridie, brothers Jimmy & Brendan, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours & friends.

May Joseph (Josie) rest in peace

Advertisement

Reposing in Fitzgerald's Funeral Home, Waterville (V23RK24) on Friday evening (June 7th) from 6pm-7-45pm followed by removal to St Finian's Church arriving at 8pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Saturday morning (June 8th) at 11am followed by burial in the Adjoining cemetery. Requiem mass will be live-streamed.