Joseph Galvin, Mountcoal Cross, Listowel. Peacefully, on December 2nd, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents James and Nora, his nephew Neil Lundie and his cousin Dan Joe McElligott. Joseph will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Nellie, sons Jim, TJ, Declan and Christopher, daughters Norma, Mary and Maggie, daughters-in-law Catherine, Mags, Siobhain and Cara, sons-in-law Noel and Domnic, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sister Margaret Lundie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends. MAY HE REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, this Monday evening from 5.00 pm to 7.00 pm. Funeral arriving to The Church of Our Lady of Fatima and St. Senan, Irremore, on Tuesday morning at 11.15 am, with the Requiem Mass for Joseph being celebrated at 11.30 am, live-streamed on the Irremore face book page, followed by burial afterwards in Kilfeighney Cemetery, Lixnaw.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to https://alzheimer.ie/get-involved/become-a-friend-support-asi/donate/