John Walsh of O’Connell’s Avenue, Listowel, Co. Kerry, died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, on 22nd January 2025, beloved husband of Chris (née McElligott), adored father of Angela, Mark, John, June, Tommy, Chris & Sarah and dear great grandfather of the late Baby Emily.

Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, his grandchildren, great grandchildren, son-in-law Timmy, partners Derek & Brian, daughters-in-law Marie &

Geraldine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on Sunday (26th January) from 3 to 5 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church,

Listowel on Monday afternoon at 1.45 p.m. where the Requiem Mass for John will be celebrated at 2 p.m. (streamed on www.listowelparish.com).

Interment afterwards in St. John Paul II Cemetery, Listowel.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Kerry Hospice Foundation- Night Nurses (via “Donation” link below – Kerry Hospice Foundation), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel.

House Private Please.