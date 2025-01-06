John Sugrue, Cloghanecaharn, Aghatubrid, Cahersiveen; Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents Jim and Abbie, his brothers Dan, Fionán and Michael, Mary's mother Chris and his son in law Dan O' Connor.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Kathleen, children Mary, Abina, Anne, John, Paul, Katie and Mark, daughters-in- law Susan and Eimear, sons-in-law Daithí, John, Mike and Katie's partner John, grandchildren Emma, Kevin, Aidan, John Daniel, Conor, Jack, Michael, Eoghan and Abbie, John's brother James, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, neighbours and friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilis.

Reposing at his home on Monday evening, January 6th for family, neighbours and close friends.

Reposing at Daly's Funeral Home, Cahersiveen on Tuesday, January 7th from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Funeral cortege will leave John's home on Wednesday, January 8th at 11:00 a.m. for Requiem Mass in the Daniel O'Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Relig Chill Fhaoláin.

The mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/cahersiveen

Advertisement

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Kerry Hospice Foundation.