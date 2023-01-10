The death has ocurred of John Sheehan, Swan Bar London, Killarney Grand and Gneeveguilla, Co. Kerry. Peacefully on December 23rd 2022, in the presence of his loving family. Predeceased by his father Paddy. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken mother Eileen Chris (nee Fleming), sister Chris Dowling and brothers Timmy and Patsy. Sadly mourned by his brother-law Dan, sisters-in-law, aunt Kathleen, uncles Liam, David, Oliver and Ray, nieces, nephews, cousins and a large circle of friends.

Funeral from Cork Airport to St. Brigid's Funeral Home, Gneeveguilla on Tuesday the 17th of January. Reposing from 6.30 to 8.30 pm with removal afterwards to the Church of the Holy Rosary, Gneeveguilla. Requiem mass will take place on Wednesday 18th January at 12 noon, followed by burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The mass can be viewed live using the below link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/church-of-the-holy-rosary-rathmore

You are welcome to leave a message of empathy in the condolence section below.

Advertisement

May He Rest in Peace