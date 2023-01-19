John (Seán) Mulcahy

Lisnagree, Camp, Tralee, Co. Kerry.

Reposing at Lynch's Funeral Home, Castlegregory, on Friday, 20th January 2023, from 6.00pm to 8.00pm. Funeral cortege arriving to St. Mary's Church, Castlegregory on Saturday, 21st January where the Requiem Mass for Seán will be celebrated at 12 noon (live streamed on www.hogansfuneralhome.com ) Interment afterwards to Killiney Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donation's, if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.

House Private Please.

Enquiries to Lynch's Funeral Home, Castlegregory or Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee.

Advertisement

John (Seán) Mulcahy, Lisnagree, Camp, Tralee, Co. Kerry, died peacefully at home on 19th January 2023, surrounded by his loving family in the excellent care of the Palliative Care Team and Home Help Team that looked after Seán so well. Predeceased by his brothers Dan and Brendan, his sisters Mary, Hannah and Ellie. Dearly missed and fondly remembered by his loving family, his heartbroken wife Joan, his children Seán, Frankie, Thomas, Michael, Murt, Moss and Mags, his sister Breda, his sister-in-law Margaret Filgate, brothers-in-law John and Willie, his adored grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.