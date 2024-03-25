John O'Sullivan , River Street, Cloyne, Cork & formerly of Killorglin, Co. Kerry on March 23rd 2024, peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Youghal & District Nursing Home.

John, beloved husband of the late Anne (nee McMahon), dear dad of Triona and Regina, step dad of Brendan and the late Martin and Diarmuid Kirrane. Adoring grandad of Glenn, Gavin, Ava, Niall, Eoin, Jack, Hazel, Tommy, Erlann and Orin. Brother of Joan, Mary Ellen, Betty, Brendan, Bridie, Margaret, Eileen, Francis & the late Pat, Denis & Michael.

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his daughters, step son, sons in law Sean and Maurice, Brendan's wife Patricia, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May John Rest In Peace

John will repose in O'Farrell's Funeral Home, Riverside Way, Middleton on Monday 25th from 7pm to 8:30pm. Funeral mass in St Colman's Church Cloyne on Tuesday at 2pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The funeral mass will be available to view on Cloyne Parish Facebook Page.

Messages of comfort and condolence for John's family may be expressed on the condolences link .