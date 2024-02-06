John O’Mahony , 7 Cill Na Cailli, Clarina Village, Co. Limerick. Formerly of Mount Horgan, Rathmore. (Late of Syncreon-DP World). February 4th 2024 suddenly. Beloved husband of Trish. Dearly loved father of Mark, Katie, Molly and JT. Beloved son of Kathleen and the late Thade. Sadly missed by his loving brothers Noel, Anthony, Kieran and Aidan, sisters Nora and Linda, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, aunts, extended family and a wide circle of friends. May he rest in peace.
Reposing at his home (V94 P6NC) on Thursday (8th February) from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving at Ballybrown Church, Ballybrown, Clarina on Friday (9th February) for Requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in Kilkeedy Cemetery.
John’s Requiem Mass will be live-streamed here
