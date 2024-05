Kelyn Cassidy is now just three wins away from securing a place at the Olympics.

The Waterford Light Heavyweight stopped his opponent to advance to the last 16 at the Olympic qualifiers in Bangkok, where the Irish team remains unbeaten.

Cassidy will be back in the ring on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Dundalk's Amy Broadhurst won her first fight representing Great Britain and is into the last 16 of the Lightweight division.