The Irish men's and women's sevens squads have been named for the Olympic Games in Paris.

Both squads have 12 players, with Leinster's Hugo Keenan and Connacht's Andrew Smith in the men's squad which will be captained by Harry McNulty.

Lucy Rock will skipper the women's side, which includes Beibhinn Parsons, Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe and Eve Higgins.

There is no place for Vikki Wall.