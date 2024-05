Ireland Men’s head coach Heinrich Malan has agreed a new two-year contract to keep in charge until the summer of 2027.

The 43-year-old South African was appointed in January 2022 and is preparing for the T-20 World Cup, which gets underway in the West Indies and US this weekend.

The main focus for Malan over the next three years will be on attempting to qualify for the 2027 Cricket World Cup.