Kerry County Council again defends spending on roads under LIS

Kerry County Council has again defended its spending on upgrading roads under the Local Improvement Scheme.

The scheme allows for the upgrade of private roads in rural areas, with funding from the Department of Rural and Community Development.

Concerns had been raised that the council was not getting enough roads completed with the funding it received, compared to other counties.

The council has said that it’s satisfied its road construction unit costs are not out of line with other counties.

Local election candidate for Fine Gael, Tommy Griffin, said figures released to him from the Department showed Kerry County Council had completed fewer roads than Mayo County Council under the scheme, with more funding than was given to Mayo.

Kerry County Council’s response was that this was not a fair or reasonable comparison, as every road is a different length, and analysing square meterage cost would be more accurate.

The subject was again raised at this month’s meeting of Kerry County Council, during which councillors said they didn’t feel Kerry was getting bang for its buck with this scheme.

Tommy Griffin then responded to the council’s defence of its delivery of the scheme, claiming Mayo County Council completed 55% more road area in the last four years for 13% less money than Kerry.

Kerry County Council says a commitment was given at that meeting that the matter would be further reviewed, and from that, the council’s satisfied that its road construction unit costs are not out of line compared to other counties.

The council says the average rate for schemes completed in 2023 was €30 per square metre, falling well within values ranging from €15 to €48 per square metre for the other counties.

The council said the condition of the road is an important factor, and roads that have been completed over the last number of years have been the ones in the poorest condition.

The council says it’s satisfied the unit rates represent good value for money.