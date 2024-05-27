Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notes



Academy Training

We had another great session for our U6-U9 boys and girls in Caherslee last Friday evening. There were great skills on display. All newcomers are welcome to come along and give hurling and camogie a try. The club will provide hurleys and helmets. We now have a tea/coffee station on Friday evenings where parents can come and say hello and mingle while the boys and girls have some fun.

U11 Hurling

Our U11s were busy during the week. They travelled to Lixnaw last Wednesday for a great evening's hurling and put in a brilliant performance against Kilmoyley last Saturday evening. Thanks to both Lixnaw and Kilmoyley for hosting and for skilful sporting matches.

U13 Hurling

Hard luck to our under 13 hurlers who lost to Crotta O Neills in the North Kerry Championship last Tuesday evening on a scoreline of 2-8 to 0-8.

They are away to Ballyheigue in the next round on Tuesday 28th May.

U13 Camogie

Our U13 camogie team had a good win against a competitive Abbeykillix team in Pairc na Darach last Friday evening. Our thanks to the opposition for a competitive and sporting game and to Diarmuid Brennan for reffing.

U15 Feile Preparations

Both our U15 hurling and camogie teams have qualified to go to the National Féile na nGael competition which is being held this year in Wexford. This will require a huge club effort to fund both groups of players on their féile adventure. If any business owners are interested in sponsoring the teams to help alleviate the cost, please contact any member of the respective management teams. As part of the fundraising effort the club have setup a Go Fund Me page at https://gofund.me/ce16f9a9. Many thanks to those who have already donated.

Both squads will hold a feile fundraiser (bake sale and long puck) from 6pm in Caherslee next Friday evening 31st May after which the U15 hurlers will play Abbeydorney in a Co. League fixture.

Thanks to everyone who attended and contributed to our fundraising Table Quiz last Monday evening in Kirby's Brogue Inn.

U16 Camogie

There was a great win for our under 16 camogie team against Cillard in Rd 2 of the County league last Wednesday evening. As usual, there was very little between the teams at the final whistle.

U17 Hurling

In the third round of the Minor County League last Sunday morning in Caherslee, Parnells were beaten by a strong Ballyduff team on a scoreline of Tralee Parnells 3-7 Ballyduff 2-16

Camán to Croker

As part of the Camogie Association’s 120th anniversary celebrations, sixty four U12 teams from across the country will have the opportunity to represent their clubs at a fun-filled day of blitz matches on the 9th June. Tralee Parnells are honoured to have been selected to take part in this day. The girls are busy preparing for this fun filled day and are looking forward to the honour of representing their club

Cul Camp

The summer Cul Camps remain open for booking at https://www.kelloggsculcamps.gaa.ie/. There are still a few places left for the Tralee Parnells camp on 12th to 16th August.

Senior Hurling

Our Seniors play Ballyheigue in the North Kerry Junior League Semi-Final in Caherslee next Wednesday evening at 7pm. The winners will face Kilmoyley in the final. This will be good preparation for the Senior Hurling Championship which starts on the weekend of 15/16/17 June when Parnells face Lixnaw in the 1st round.

Kerry Hurling

Well done to the Kerry hurlers who finished their Joe McDonagh campaign with a home win vs Meath last Saturday in what was Stephen Molumphy's last game in charge.

Kerry Camogie

Well done to the Kerry Senior Camogie team who kicked off their All-Ireland Intermediate campaign with a good win against Antrim in Lixnaw last Satuday.

Kerry Camogie U15s

Well done to Club Players Jessica, Aoibheann, Orla, Siofra and Emma, who had a narrow defeat to Waterford with Kerry U15’s in a wet Lismore last Saturday.

Schools Hurling

Well done to CBS The Green on winning the Munster First Year A Hurling Blitz in Limerick beating Hazelwood College in the final and in particular to the Tralee Parnells representatives on the team.