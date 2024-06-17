Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notes

Senior Hurling

Last Friday night in Austin Stacks Park, our Senior hurlers made history as they made a return to the County Senior Hurling Championship after a century long break. Their opponents in Group 2 were Lixnaw, last year's beaten finalists. And what an occasion it was! After an incredible effort by the team, short 9 starters from last year's victorious Intermediate Championship winning team, they came up just short, losing on a final score of Lixnaw 0-16 Tralee Parnells 0-14. With the clock in injury time, Parnells had a chance to level the game but captain Tadhg Brick's effort just tailed wide of the upright. Lixnaw then sealed victory with the last puck of the game. Everyone in the club is very proud of the effort put in by players and Management. As was stated in the match report following the game, Parnells "have marked their arrival in senior hurling with ... a performance that screams that they belong here".

Next up in Round 2 of the SHC, Parnells play Abbeydorney at 6:30pm on Sunday 23rd in Austin Stacks Park. The team had great support last Friday and we again encourage everyone to come along to support the lads.

Advertisement

TRALEE PARNELLS: Ronan Gilsenan, Andrew Morrissey, Darragh Keane, Jonathan Lowe, Darragh Maloney, Tadgh Brick, Niall Cassidy, Morgan Madden 0-1, Enda O’Connor, Cillian O’Riordan, Stephen Morrissey, John Sherman, Eddie Sheehy 0-1, Gearoid O’Doherty 0-5 (5f), Oisin O’Brien 0-7 (5f). Subs: Johnny Downey for J Lowe (47), Shane Healy for J Sherman (48), Sean Woulfe for S Morrissey (55).



Féile na nGael 2024

Another significant milestone in the club's history will take place in Wexford next Saturday 22nd June when both our under 15 hurling and camogie teams participate in the national Féile na nGael competition. This is a remarkable achievement for our young athletes, showcasing their talent and dedication to Hurling and Camogie. The boys will play Bunclody of Wexford and Trim of Meath in Group 2 Division 2 in Bunclody. The girls will play Crossmaglen of Armagh, St Anne's of Waterford and Gusserane O'Rahillys of Wexford in the group stages of Div 3. Parnells have brought home national Feile titles in the last 2 years, so fingers crossed for both squads and we have no doubt they will do the club proud. Safe travelling to all players, mentors and supporters.

Advertisement

If anyone still wants to contribute to our ongoing fundraiser to offset the substantial expenses of sending both teams to Wexford, ensuring that our players can proudly represent Tralee Parnells on the national stage, you can do so on the gofundme page https://gofund.me/e01d6f03



U9 Hurling

Tralee Parnells Under 9's were honoured to play at half time last Friday evening in Austin Stack Park as they supported our senior hurlers in their first game of the championship. It was a close game however it wasn't to be Parnells night but what a great match it was to watch, Parnells certainly held their own and the U9s were highly impressed with the performance of the mighty blue and white. Playing in their shadows has shown these young players the possibilities that lie ahead and the future is certainly very bright for Tralee Parnells.

Advertisement

U10 Hurling

Our u10 Parnells Team had a few great games against Ardfert, Kilmoyley and Ballyheigue last Sunday morning. Thanks to Ballyheigue for hosting.

U11 Hurling

Advertisement

Well done to our u11 boys who played some great games against St Patricks of Limerick and hosts Ballyheigue last Sunday morning. It was a great opportunity for everyone to show off their skills in the smaller sided games.

U12 Hurling

Well done to our u12 boys who braved the conditions for 3 games against Crotta, Ballyheigue and Ardfert last Saturday morning in the NK u12 blitz. Next blitz in 2 weeks time!

Advertisement

U14 Camogie

Well done to our U14 ladies who had a fine win against Causeway last Wednesday evening in the County League at Pairc na Darach. Great to see all players contributing to a solid team performance. Thanks to Causeway for a very sporting game and to referee Diarmuid Brennan.

Kerry U14 Camogie

Well done to our Tralee Parnells players Ciara, Sophie, Clodagh, Evie, Aoibhinn, Abby and Sarah who played with Kerry U14’s in a Development Blitz in Cappamore last Saturday.