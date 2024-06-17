Advertisement
Sport

Jack O'Sullivan to depart Munster

Jun 17, 2024 16:55 By radiokerrysport
Jack O'Sullivan to depart Munster
Munster have confirmed that back-row forward Jack O’Sullivan will depart the province this summer for a new playing opportunity in Japan.

The 25-year-old scored six tries in 35 appearances since making his Munster debut against Dragons at Thomond Park in September 2019.

Jack came up through the ranks at Sunday’s Well RFC and PBC and captained Pres to the 2017 Pinergy Munster Schools Senior Cup.

He joined the academy at the start of the 2017/18 season, following in the footsteps of his first cousins, Niall and Rory Scannell.

A UCC clubman, Jack represented Ireland at a number of age-grade levels and impressed for the Ireland U20s in the 2018 6 Nations.

O’Sullivan made his Champions Cup debut as an Academy player against Ospreys at Thomond Park in January 2020 before moving up to the senior squad on a three-year contract.

His first season with the senior squad saw Jack make 10 appearances in the 2020/21 campaign and he played a further six games in 2021/22.

Jack made nine appearances last season, helping Munster to the URC title, and scored a try in the crucial win away to Benetton in January 2023.

This season, he lined out at no.8 for Munster in the win over Crusaders at Páirc Uí Chaoimh and made his final appearance against Zebre at Virgin Media Park in March.

