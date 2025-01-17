Advertisement

John O’Keeffe

Jan 17, 2025 15:26 By receptionradiokerry
John O’Keeffe of Clounanorig House, Monavalley, Tralee

 

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m.

Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Monday morning at 10.30 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for John O’ Keefe will be celebrated at 11 a.m.

Mass will be livestreamed on stbrendansparishtralee.net

Private cremation will follow.

House private please.

 

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

