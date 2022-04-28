John O’Connor, Derriana, Mastergeehy and formerly of Coomleigh.
Reposing this evening from 6pm to 9pm in Fitzgerald’s Funeral Home, Waterville.
Removal on Saturday at 1.15pm to Our Lady of the Valley Church, Killeenleigh for Requiem mass at 2pm.
Burial afterwards in Dromid Cemetery.
Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/cillinliath
Advertisement
No flowers please, donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.
Recommended
Killarney honours legendary broadcaster Weeshie FogartyApr 28, 2022 17:04
Plans to extend Adapt centre in Kerry to be revised, as numbers seeking refuge soarsApr 28, 2022 17:04
Pesticides detected in three Kerry water drinking suppliesApr 28, 2022 17:04
Hundreds of job vacancies to be filled in KerryApr 28, 2022 13:04