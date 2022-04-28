Advertisement

John O’Connor

Apr 29, 2022 08:04 By receptionradiokerry
John O’Connor, Derriana, Mastergeehy and formerly of Coomleigh.

Reposing this evening from 6pm to 9pm in Fitzgerald’s Funeral Home, Waterville.

Removal on Saturday at 1.15pm to Our Lady of the Valley Church, Killeenleigh for Requiem mass at 2pm.

Burial afterwards in Dromid Cemetery.

Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/cillinliath

No flowers please, donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.

