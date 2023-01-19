John O'Connor
Batterfield, Firies Co.Kerry
Reposing at O'Connors funeral home this Friday evening between 6-8pm.
Funeral cortege for John O'Connor will arrive at St Gertrudes Church Firies on Saturday morning at 10.45am, followed by requiem mass at 11 o'clock.
Requiem Mass will be live streamed on MCN Media
Burial will take place afterwards in New Killnanare Cemetery.
Enquiries to Eamonn O'Connor funeral director Firies 0866025457
