John O’Sullivan, Clogherbrien, Tralee and formerly of Tullig Beg, Killorglin and Croydon U.K.
John passed away on January 20th, 2025, in the presence of his loving family and friends. Beloved son of the late Michael John and Dora, dearest brother of Frances, Anne, Donal, Chris and the late Kathleen and fond friend of Ann and her late husband Martin Walsh.
Sadly missed by his loving family, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, relatives and many friends.
Reposing at his residence in Clogherbrien on Tuesday evening from 4.00 p.m. Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Wednesday morning at 10.30 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for John will be celebrated at 11.00 a.m. (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net). Interment afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery, Killorglin.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
Rest in Peace.
Recommended
Ireland South MEP wants community cafés supported by DepartmentJan 21, 2025 08:17
Almost 20% decrease in numbers waiting on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry last yearJan 21, 2025 08:14
Gavin White to captain KerryJan 21, 2025 08:19
Cork opposition again tonight for MTU Kerry in Sigerson CupJan 21, 2025 08:14
Castleisland Community College contest National Cup Final this afternoonJan 21, 2025 08:14