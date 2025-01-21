John O’Sullivan, Clogherbrien, Tralee and formerly of Tullig Beg, Killorglin and Croydon U.K.

John passed away on January 20th, 2025, in the presence of his loving family and friends. Beloved son of the late Michael John and Dora, dearest brother of Frances, Anne, Donal, Chris and the late Kathleen and fond friend of Ann and her late husband Martin Walsh.

Sadly missed by his loving family, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at his residence in Clogherbrien on Tuesday evening from 4.00 p.m. Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Wednesday morning at 10.30 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for John will be celebrated at 11.00 a.m. (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net). Interment afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery, Killorglin.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Rest in Peace.