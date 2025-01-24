John Murphy, Glounaharoon, Castleisland. Peacefully at home on January 23rd 2025 in the presence and care of his loving wife and family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, his family Bertie, Hannah and John, daughter-in-law Margaret, son-in-law Jerry and John's partner Maria, his adored four grandchildren Norissa, Denis, Michelle and Jack, brothers-in-law, nephew, nieces, relatives neighbours and many friends .

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home Church Street Castleisland on Sunday evening from 5pm to 7pm . Requiem Mass on Monday morning at 11am in Castleisland Parish Church followed by burial in St John's Cemetery Castleisland .

The Mass will be live-streamed on www.churchservices.tv/castleisland