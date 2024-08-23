Advertisement

John Murphy, Bahaghs, Cahersiveen, on Friday, 23rd August 2024.

 

Predeceased by his parents Timothy and Eily and his sister Nancy. Sadly missed by his sisters Mary and Bridie, brother-in-law Paddy, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

 

Rest In Peace

 

Reposing in Daly's Funeral Home, Cahersiveen on Sunday from 6pm to 8pm followed by removal to the O'Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen.

Requiem mass will take place on Monday at 11am with burial afterwards in Reilig Chill Fhaoláin.

